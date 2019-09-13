Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt hospitals to provide vaccines for preventable diseases every day

Announcement comes in the wake of Diphtheria cases being reported. An immunisation drive also launched in all schools after it found that many children had not been immunised.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

polio

A health worker gives a polio vaccination to students in Peshawar, Pakistan (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State will vaccinate children for preventable diseases on all days at all Government Medical College Hospitals and Government District Headquarters Hospitals from this month-end, said Health minister C Vijaya Baskar on Thursday.

He said this while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of a State-level workshop on Laboratory-supported Vaccine Preventable Diseases Surveillance and Revised Measles Rubella
Elimination Strategy.

A senior official said," BCG vaccine for Tuberculosis, Diphtheria, Polio, Pertussis, Tetanus, Rotavirus, Measles and Rubella, Hepatitis B, and influenza vaccine and in some districts vaccine will be
administered for Japanese Encephalitis. In rural areas, the vaccines will be administered at all Primary Health Centres on Wednesdays, and also after the child is born."

It may be noted that the announcement comes in the wake of Diphtheria cases being reported. The Directorate of Public Health also launched immunisation drive in all schools after it found that many children had not been immunised. Officials also warned that the Sanitation Licence of schools which do not cooperate for immunisation drive will be cancelled.

The Minister further said, "The State, with the help of World Health Organisation (WHO), is setting up Vaccine Preventable Diseases Lab at the King Institute, Guindy. Infrastructure will be funded by the State and equipment cost will be supported by the WHO."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadugovernment hospitalsvaccines
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp