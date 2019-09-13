TN techie death: AIADMK functionary responsible for putting up hoardings booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a 23-year-old techie died after a banner fell over her, the Pallikaranai police have booked the former councillor S Jayagopal, under whose instruction the banners were placed on the road.

Jayagopal, a former AIADMK councillor and MGR Mandram Assistant Secretary (Kancheepuram East), had erected the hoardings in Pallikaranai to announce his son’s wedding – an event which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

READ| Techie death: Madras HC rebukes political parties in TN for encouraging banner culture

The Pallikaranai police have registered a case under Section 4 of The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 for installing the hoarding without permission. Police sources said that Jayagopal was informed he was booked and there was no further enquiry.

Subhashree

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has ordered the TN government to pay Rs 5 lakh to the parents of techie Subhashree as interim compensation.

On Thursday, the St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing arrested the tanker driver and filed a case against him. A case has been filed against Manoj Yadav, from Bihar, under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and section 304A (causing death by negligence).

Police said that Shanmuga Graphics and Stickers, which had printed the hoardings for Jayagopal, had remained shut on Friday and they are trying to contact the owner.