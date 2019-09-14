TCS to help students build skills in a fun way

By Express News Service

Tata Consultancy Services is now accepting registrations for the second edition of TCS iON IntelliGem, a national-level contest for students from class 5 to 9. Registrations will be accepted only through schools till September 20.

IntelliGem is structured as a test, which helps young learners develop 21st century skills in five areas — creativity and innovation, communication, financial literacy, universal values, and global citizenship. Students who clear the qualifying round, which is a computer-based test, are ready to compete in the city round, which leads to the pre-finals, and then the grand finale, which will be held in Mumbai. It will consist of buzzer rounds and one-to-ones with an expert panel.

Participants will have free access to digital learning content to help them prepare. Teachers from all the participating schools will get access to the TCS iON Teachers’ Network, which hosts a vast pool of learning resources.



For more details and to register your school, visit http://intelligem.tcsion.com/