Home States Tamil Nadu

Three Bengal men questioned in Coimbatore for joining 'Pak-operated WhatsApp terror group' 

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the trio were active members in the WhatsApp group called 'Mujahideen.

Published: 15th September 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

whatsapp

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three West Bengal youths who were working as goldsmiths in a workshop in Coimbatore city were questioned by the special Intelligence cell (SIC) of the city police, on the suspicion of being part of a WhatsApp terror group operated from Pakistan.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the trio were active members in the WhatsApp group called 'Mujahideen.' The admin of the group hailed from Pakistan and members used to chat about guns and explosives. However, the officials were unable to retrieve any related documents and chats regarding the admin in the group. The trio was later let off after seizing their mobile phones for further investigation.

According to the SIC officials, they received a tip-off about three youths hailing from Bangladesh with suspected terror-links. They were picked up by the SIC team two days ago and interrogated. The officials searched their rooms and found Aadhaar cards - revealing that they hailed from West Bengal and not Bangladesh. 

"It was confirmed through the West Bengal police officials. They were working here for more than ten years. We have found the WhatsApp group called Mujahideen in their seized mobile phones, but could not retrieve the chats or and documents from the WhatsApp group," a SIC source said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
terror group WhatsApp Pakistan terror group West Bengal youth Coimbatore Coimbatore police
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp