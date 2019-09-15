Three Bengal men questioned in Coimbatore for joining 'Pak-operated WhatsApp terror group' 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three West Bengal youths who were working as goldsmiths in a workshop in Coimbatore city were questioned by the special Intelligence cell (SIC) of the city police, on the suspicion of being part of a WhatsApp terror group operated from Pakistan.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the trio were active members in the WhatsApp group called 'Mujahideen.' The admin of the group hailed from Pakistan and members used to chat about guns and explosives. However, the officials were unable to retrieve any related documents and chats regarding the admin in the group. The trio was later let off after seizing their mobile phones for further investigation.

According to the SIC officials, they received a tip-off about three youths hailing from Bangladesh with suspected terror-links. They were picked up by the SIC team two days ago and interrogated. The officials searched their rooms and found Aadhaar cards - revealing that they hailed from West Bengal and not Bangladesh.

"It was confirmed through the West Bengal police officials. They were working here for more than ten years. We have found the WhatsApp group called Mujahideen in their seized mobile phones, but could not retrieve the chats or and documents from the WhatsApp group," a SIC source said.