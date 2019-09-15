‘Won’t release Class 5, 8 board exams results’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State government will not publish the board exam results of the students of classes 5 and 8 for the next three years and no student will be detained until class 8 till 2022, said the State’s School Education Minister, KA Sengottaiyan on Saturday, speaking at an event at a private school in Chennai.

The State government had announced the introduction of these exams on Friday. He said that even as the Central government has ordered that board exams be held for classes 5 and 8 students, the State government is going to give an exemption for three years.