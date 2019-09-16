Home States Tamil Nadu

8750 students to turn messengers of public safety, discipline, social harmony in Vellore

Student Police Cadet programme was recently launched in the district in order to impart training to the students drawn from 199 schools in the district.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

student police cadet programme, SPC programme

Image of Student police cadet programme used for representation (File photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: As part of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme, as many as 8,750 school students are going to be turned into messengers of public safety, road safety and social harmony in Vellore district.

The SPC programme was recently launched in the district in order to impart training to the students drawn from 199 schools in the district.

Initially, handpicked teachers from the schools will be trained on the course and in turn they will impart training to the students.

“Two teachers each from 199 schools in Vellore district will be selected for the training. Once they complete the schedule, they will begin to train the students in their respective schools,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar told Express.

He added, “Forty four students, both boys and girls, from each schools will be selected from Class VIII and IX for Student Police Cadet programme.”

The training schedule lasts for a period of two months as the sessions will be held once/twice in a month. Indoor and outdoor learning is part of the module.

“The focus is to inculcate discipline, teach them public safety, road safety and convert them into responsible citizens actively engaged in building social harmony and propagating values,” Pravesh Kumar said.

A committee for implementing the SPC programme has been constituted under the chairmanship of District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and SP Pravesh Kumar and Chief Education Officer S Mars are the members.

The training programe will also focus on character building and increasing the competence of the students so that they meet challenges including competitive examinations with confidence and ease.

The training session for the teachers will begin this week.

Imparted with the responsibility of responsible citizens, the SPCs will act as an interface between the police and the community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Student Police Cadet programme Vellore district
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp