8750 students to turn messengers of public safety, discipline, social harmony in Vellore

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: As part of the Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme, as many as 8,750 school students are going to be turned into messengers of public safety, road safety and social harmony in Vellore district.

The SPC programme was recently launched in the district in order to impart training to the students drawn from 199 schools in the district.

Initially, handpicked teachers from the schools will be trained on the course and in turn they will impart training to the students.

“Two teachers each from 199 schools in Vellore district will be selected for the training. Once they complete the schedule, they will begin to train the students in their respective schools,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar told Express.

He added, “Forty four students, both boys and girls, from each schools will be selected from Class VIII and IX for Student Police Cadet programme.”

The training schedule lasts for a period of two months as the sessions will be held once/twice in a month. Indoor and outdoor learning is part of the module.

“The focus is to inculcate discipline, teach them public safety, road safety and convert them into responsible citizens actively engaged in building social harmony and propagating values,” Pravesh Kumar said.

A committee for implementing the SPC programme has been constituted under the chairmanship of District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram and SP Pravesh Kumar and Chief Education Officer S Mars are the members.

The training programe will also focus on character building and increasing the competence of the students so that they meet challenges including competitive examinations with confidence and ease.

The training session for the teachers will begin this week.

Imparted with the responsibility of responsible citizens, the SPCs will act as an interface between the police and the community.