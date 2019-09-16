Home States Tamil Nadu

Images of ‘napping’ Golden Rock Railway Workshop official go viral

The videos and pictures circulating online alleged the official in question was gheraoed by Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) members for more than six hours on Saturday and he fainted.

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Images of a senior Golden Rock Railway Workshop official in Ponmalai lying on his office table with union leaders sitting in front him have gone viral on social media. The videos and pictures circulating online alleged the official in question was gheraoed by Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) members for more than six hours on Saturday and he fainted.

When contacted, SRMU assistant general secretary Veerasekaran dismissed the allegations. He said, “The deputy chief electrical engineer took action against three workers - Paul Rex, S Ragupathy and J James - for causing industrial unrest and issued notices to them.

Workshop personnel officer Sankaran had not handed over the notices to the concerned workers for the past few days. We met the official in the morning and asked him why he was yet to serve the notices to the workers. These workers are going out after marking their attendance. Inaction on the part of the official would affect the spirits of other workers.” 

This notice issued on September 4 clearly says the three workers had caused industrial unrest through an act of indiscipline on the shop floor during card punching. 

Veerasekaran said the official had not fainted as claimed on social media. “We met him in the morning and raised our concerns. After that, we went out.

When we returned after 1 pm, he was taking a nap. So, we did not disturb him and sat in front of his desk. Someone recorded this and misused the images,”  he said.

Railway Protection Force sources confirmed they had not received any complaint regarding this incident. 

Comments(1)

  • K.V.RAMESH
    Union members
    1 day ago reply
