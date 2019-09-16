Medical negligence alleged as Madurai woman dies during labour

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The family of a pregnant woman, who died at the Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC) in K Pudur on Sunday reportedly in labour, alleged that she died owing to medical negligence.

The deceased, M Sakthikala (22), was admitted to the Urban PHC around 2 pm on Saturday. It was expected that the woman would give birth around 9 pm as she had gone into labour, her husband S Manimuthu (29) said in a complaint lodged with K Pudur police.

Manimuthu and his relatives waited outside the labour room but the childbirth did not take place even past midnight. Around 1 am on Sunday, Manimuthu asked his mother to check on his wife. Manimuthu’s mother later alleged that she heard nurses scolding Sakthikala. Hearing this, Manimuthu told the hospital management that he was willing to take his wife to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). However, the Urban PHC management reportedly refused to discharge the woman.

When he returned to wait outside the labour room, he could no longer hear his wife’s cries of labour pain. Alarmed, he went into the labour room but was informed that his wife died of blood loss.

Corporation Commissioner S Visakan and Collector T S Rajasekar have ordered inquiries into her death.