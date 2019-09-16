Tamil TV show promo violates tobacco laws?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tobacco Monitor, a forum working for tobacco control, has complained that a television show promo is violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

In a letter to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the forum said it had received a complaint through its Tobacco Monitor App against the promo of the reality show, ‘Kalakkapovadhu Yaaru Champions,’ telecast on Star Vijay at 2.30 pm on Sundays.

In his complaint to the Chairman, monitoring violations under section 5 of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, S Cyril Alexander, executive director, Tobacco Monitor, said, “The Star Vijay Television continuously violates the tobacco control laws. In the recent promo they have made fun of Mukesh, who is a tobacco control advocate, who died at the age of 24 due to cancer”.

A copy of the complaint was also sent to the State Director of Public Health, the Secretary, Producers’ Guild of South India.