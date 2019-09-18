Hindi row: Rajinikanth opposes Shah's idea of common language, says 'unfortunately' it won't work in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that Hindi should be the linking language of the country. The actor says that people of Tamil Nadu won't accept the minister's idea.

Having a common language for a country is good for development and unity. But unfortunately, that idea will not work in India. If Hindi is imposed, none of the southern states will accept it", Rajinikanth told reporters at the airport here. He further said that even many northern states will not accept that (imposition of Hindi).

This is the second time the actor voiced his opposition against the BJP-led government's moves. Earlier, Rajinikanth had backed actor Surya's views against Centre's proposals of the New Educational Policy-2019.

ALSO READ | Hindi imposition row: Kamal Haasan refers to Jallikattu protests, says battle for mother tongue will be exponentially bigger

Rajinikanth, however, has praised some of the measures taken by the Centre. On August 11, the actor hailed Amit Shah's move on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Soon after the actor's comment aired on TV channels, his fans welcomed his statement saying that the opinion of the actor has proven that he was not a blind supporter of the ruling BJP as he praised only good moves by the Centre.

Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language drew sharp reactions from various south Indian leaders including DMK President MK Stalin and Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.