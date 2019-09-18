Man throws his child into river after quarrel with wife

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old man threw his 11-year-old daughter over domestic quarrel, into river. The girl was saved by the villagers. Another daughter aged 7 who accompanied him is missing.

According to sources, T Pandi (35) of Pathadi Palam street in Kumbakonam, a construction worker by profession used to quarrel with his wife Renuka Devi.

On Tuesday evening during the quarrel, Renuka Devi’s brother allegedly attacked Pandi. Agitated over this Pandi took his daughters Lavanya (13), Srimathi (7) along with him to the railway bridge over the Arasalaru river nearby. From there he allegedly threw Lavanya into the river which has been swelling with water.

As Lavanya who was falling into the river raised cry for help, the youth who were bathing in the river rescued her.

Meanwhile, Pandi who returned to the house told his wife that he had thrown the two daughters into the river. When she rushed along with relatives to the river, she found Lavanya was being rescued and there was no signs of Srimathi.

Even though it could not be ascertained whether Srimathi was also thrown into the river, the fire and rescue service department personnel, the youth continued their search in the river. Meanwhile, the public who gathered there attacked Pandi for his deed.

As Pandi was injured he was rushed to Kumbakonam Government hospital. It is said the couple have five children including three daughters and two sons.