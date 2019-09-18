Sun TV fined Rs 2.5 lakh for depiction of sexual assault in Tamil serial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) has reprimanded Sun TV for the telecast of a sexual assault sequence in Kalyana Veedu, one of its prime-time serials.

The BCCC has reportedly ordered the channel to pay a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh, and demanded that the channel carry an apology before each episode for a week (September 23 to September 28).

The serial is directed by Metti Oli-fame Thirumurugan M, who also stars as its protagonist.

The controversial Kalyana Veedu episodes, which aired on May 14 and 15, showed the female antagonist graphically explaining to four henchmen how to gangrape her own sister.

Then, tables turn on her, when the leader of the gang decides to enact the instructions on her.

The ghastly scene continues to get worse, and in a later episode on June 28, these rapists are punished with extreme violence, including setting the perpetrators’ genitals on fire.

The scenes were condemned widely on social media, and following complaints from viewers, the BCCC took cognisance, and sent a notice to Sun TV, and producers Thiru Pictures.

In the hearing, held last month, both parties defended the serial and argued that the necessary precautions were in place to ensure the family-oriented serial remained so, and that the scene was taken out of context.

However, the BCCC found the episodes to be problematic and has punished the channel.

A compliance report, along with the original clips of the apology, is now to be submitted at BCCC’s Secretariat on or before October 7.