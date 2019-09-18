Teenage lovers attempt suicide by jumping off a hill in Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A college student and his juvenile lover tried to commit suicide by jumping off a small hill at Polur in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday. However, they escaped with injuries.

According to sources, A Arunkumar (19) of Pudupalayam in Chengam taluk is a student of a polytechnic college in Somasipadi. The girl (16), a native of Ambur, is staying with her grandmother at Oosambadi Colony in Tiruvannamalai. Arunkumar suffered injuries in his leg and the girl, on her cheek and chin. “Both of them have been admitted to the Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital and their condition is stable,” Polur DSP M Gunasekaran told Express.

Sources said passers-by noticed the two standing atop the hill on which Lakshmi Narasimha temple is located, and alerted the police. Even as the local residents tried to stop the two, they jumped off the hill and sustained injuries. They were rushed to hospital. However, some sources also said the two fell off the hill while trying to flee on seeing the police approach them.

Sources said the two had met at a marriage function and fallen in love. However, their parents were opposed to the relationship as the two belonged to different castes. The youth and the girl were seen on the hill even on Monday, sources said.

Video footage of the suicide attempt, shot by local youth, went viral on social media. Gunasekaran said the police had recently conducted an inquiry into their love issue at the Ambur police station.