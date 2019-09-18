Home States Tamil Nadu

VIT aims for top-500 world university ranking

The chancellor also announced that the presence of foreign students and faculty members will be increased significantly on the campus.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:07 AM

VIT Chennai Pro V-C Kanchana Bhaskaran and Chancellor G Viswanathan at a press conference on Tuesday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After getting the Institution of Eminence (IoE) status, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) now aims to feature in the top 500 list in the world university ranking in the next three years. It has chalked out strategies to strengthen its research activities and attract more foreign students and foreign faculty to its campus.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Chancellor of the institute, G Viswanathan said,“The IoE status will provide VIT, the freedom needed to introduce new innovative programmes and schemes to benefit national and international society at large. The IoE status has paved the way for VIT to collaborate with elite institutions across the globe and to do high-end research.” The chancellor also said the institute was planning to start many innovative undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in collaboration with industries and reputed universities abroad.

“We are in talks with different industries and other institutes to start new courses. The courses will be introduced keeping in mind, the present market needs and we will take recommendations of alumni, industry experts and faculty members on it,” said Kanchana Bhaskaran, Pro-V-C, VIT Chennai.

The chancellor also announced that the presence of foreign students and faculty members will be increased significantly on the campus.

The institute has plans to set up technology incubation park, online learning centre and Global Skill development centre, for producing skilled manpower to meet the needs of Indian industries and overseas industries as well.

