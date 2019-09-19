Home States Tamil Nadu

GO sans relaxation to disabled modified

The judge said that he was inclined to modify condition 9(i) of the June GO and Clause (10), which omitted the relaxation, with certain directions.

Published: 19th September 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has modified a condition in a GO issued by the School Education department on June 20, which omitted relaxation available to physically disabled candidates, with conditions.

Justice D Krishnakumar granted the modification while passing orders on a batch of writ petitions seeking to quash the GO as illegal, in so far as condition No9 (i) omitted the relaxation available to the physically disabled. Consequently, the petitioners prayed for a direction to the authorities, to permit them to participate in the general transfer counselling for 2019-20.

According to the petitioners, the government passed the GO, wherein it imposed a pre-condition of completion of three years of service in the present working place, in order to take part in the counselling prior to June 1, 2019, and omitted relaxation granted in the 2017 GO, to the priority categories like total blindness, heart transplantation surgery, etc.

The judge said that he was inclined to modify condition 9(i) of the June GO and Clause (10), which omitted the relaxation, with certain directions. The judge said that the petitioners, who are all coming under the categories of deployment or by promotions for 2018-2019, not completing one year of service in the present working place, are entitled to attend counselling for transfer, provided they have not attended counselling prior to June 1, 2019. The petitioners coming under these categories for 2017-2018, not completing one year of service in the present working place as on June 1, 2018, are entitled to attend the counselling to be held for 2019-20, provided they have not attended the same prior to June 1, 2019.
The judge directed the school education secretary to pass appropriate orders within two weeks. Petitioners who have not submitted application can do so within a week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp