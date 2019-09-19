Sleeper coaches in Humsafar Express to cost 15% higher

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleeper coaches which are planned to be attached to Humsafar Express, a fully three-tier AC train, will be charged 15 per cent higher than regular superfast train fare. Sleeper coaches are expected to get attached in a couple of months, said railway sources.

On Tuesday, the railway board informed Chief Commercial Managers that coaches, if attached in Humsafar Express, should be charged 1.15 times of regular superfast fares.

“Since flexi fare system for AC three-tier class had already been withdrawn, sleeper coaches will continue to be charged with fixed fare,” said the board order adding that 10 per cent discount offered to vacant berths after chart preparation will be applicable to both AC and sleeper coaches.

Presently, about 35 pairs of Humsafar Express is operated in the country. In Tamil Nadu, the premier trains are being operated as weekly expresses on four routes - Chennai Central - Ahmedabad; Tambaram - Bhagat Ki Kothi; Tiruchirappalli - Shri Ganganagar and Tirunelveli-Gandhidham.

As per the revised fare structure, the base fare of yet to be attached sleeper class in Chennai - Ahmedabad Humsafar will be Rs 770 per berth. This is Rs 100 higher than for Navajeevan Express. Similarly, the base fare of proposed sleeper class for Egmore-Jaipur will be Rs 839 as against Rs 730 charged for Coimbatore-Jaipur weekly Express, between Central and Jaipur. With an aim to increase patronage, withdrawal of flexi fare system was ordered last week and is expected to take effect from January.