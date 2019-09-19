Home States Tamil Nadu

Sleeper coaches in Humsafar Express to cost 15% higher

On Tuesday, the railway board informed Chief Commercial Managers that coaches if attached in Humsafar Express should be charged 1.15 times of regular superfast fares.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Train,Railways

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleeper coaches which are planned to be attached to Humsafar Express, a fully three-tier AC train, will be charged 15 per cent higher than regular superfast train fare. Sleeper coaches are expected to get attached in a couple of months, said railway sources.

On Tuesday, the railway board informed Chief Commercial Managers that coaches, if attached in Humsafar Express, should be charged 1.15 times of regular superfast fares.

“Since flexi fare system for AC three-tier class had already been withdrawn, sleeper coaches will continue to be charged with fixed fare,” said the board order adding that 10 per cent discount offered to vacant berths after chart preparation will be applicable to both AC and sleeper coaches.

Presently, about 35 pairs of Humsafar Express is operated in the country. In Tamil Nadu, the premier trains are being operated as weekly expresses on four routes - Chennai Central - Ahmedabad; Tambaram - Bhagat Ki Kothi; Tiruchirappalli - Shri Ganganagar and Tirunelveli-Gandhidham.  

As per the revised fare structure, the base fare of yet to be attached sleeper class in Chennai - Ahmedabad Humsafar will be Rs 770 per berth. This is Rs 100 higher than for Navajeevan Express. Similarly, the base fare of proposed sleeper class for Egmore-Jaipur will be Rs 839 as against Rs 730 charged for Coimbatore-Jaipur weekly Express, between Central and Jaipur. With an aim to increase patronage, withdrawal of flexi fare system was ordered last week and is expected to take effect from January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Humsafar Express price hike
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp