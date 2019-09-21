Home States Tamil Nadu

Findings in Keezhadi expose ASI lies on Tamil civilisation: Su Venkatesan

MP Su Venkatesan uges ASI to carry out excavation with State archaeological dept

Published: 21st September 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Su Venkatesan

By Express News Service

MADURAI/CHENNAI: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan urged the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to jointly carry out further excavations with the Tamil Nadu Archeological Department (TNAD) at Keezhadi.
Addressing media persons here on Friday, Venkatesan said that the State’s report on the fourth phase of excavation released on Thursday had scientifically disproved ASI’s earlier decision to quit the excavation.

“The findings have again proved that Tamil is the oldest language and the similarities in the markings discovered in Keezhadi and Indus Valley are new keys to rewrite Tamil history,” he said adding that the findings are a milestone in Tamil Nadu history.

Pointing out the Centre’s declaration of Vadnagar (Gujarat) and Sanauli (Uttar Pradesh) as ‘protected sites’, Venkatesan said that Keezhadi has not been declared as a protected site and demanded the Centre to do so. Further, he said, “The State’s recent findings have brought to light the lies and political motives of ASI.” He also demanded the construction of a museum of international standards at Keezhadi.
Archaeology office sought

The DMK has urged the Centre to establish an archaeology office in Madurai to take forward the excavation at Keezhadi.In a statement, party president MK Stalin said that the fourth excavation at Keezhadi has revealed that Tamil civilisation is more than 2,600 years old. “Tamils were literate in the 6th century BCE,” Stalin stated.

The existing Chennai Circle office of the archaeological department should be split and an office should be established in Madurai for South Tamil Nadu as rare evidences to prove ancient civilisation of Tamils had been discovered. “This will help maintain various archaeological sites in the southern districts,” he added.
‘Expand excavation’

CPM has urged the State and Centre to take steps to expand the excavation at Keezhadi to bring to fore the site’s archaeological richness. CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said in Chennai that it was necessary to continue and expand the excavation at the site. Both DMK and CPM demanded the Centre to protect the site and establish a museum of international standards at Keezhadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keezhadi Archaeological Survey of India Su Venkatesan Tamil civilisation
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp