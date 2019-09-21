NIA conducts raid in Tirunelveli to probe TN-Kerala Islamic state module

By ANI

TIRUNELVELI: A five-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Kochi conducted a raid here as a follow up to probe the Tamil Nadu-Kerala ISIS module.

A person identified as Divan Mujibur was questioned in connection with the case. Mujibur allegedly belongs to Ansarullah group and had attempted to set up the terror outfit in Tamil Nadu. According to NIA, Ansarullah group is supported by ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

The NIA had earlier conducted a search in Chennai in connection with the Ansarullah case on July 9.