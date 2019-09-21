Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL to recall amendment to Anna University regulation

The amendment related to passing semesters and writing arrears is more stringent. It was made applicable only to self-financing institutions.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Anna University (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Anna University to recall the amendment made to Regulation 14.2 of the Choice Based Credit System Regulations, 2017, which introduced the system for all BE/B Tech full-time students and restore the status quo.

After listening to the preliminary submissions of advocate D Kandavadivel, a division bench of Justices S Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, before which the petition from KM Moulee of Erode district and nine others came up for hearing on Friday, ordered notice to the authorities concerned returnable by October 10. The petitioners are first- and second-year students of the JKK Nattaraja College of Engineering and Technology in Namakkal district, affiliated to the Anna University.

The amendment related to passing semesters and writing arrears is more stringent. It was made applicable only to self-financing institutions. The educational authorities should not change the rule of the game, namely, the structure of the examination/passing requirements after the game began, that is, during the middle of the academic year. The introduction or break system mid-way during the course is arbitrary and  is causing great prejudice and hardship to the students, Kandavadivel contended.

TAGS
Madras High Court Anna  University
