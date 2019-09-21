TRB drops English bomb on aspirants at the last moment

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) informed the candidates that Postgraduate (PG) assistant and Physical Education Director (PED) examinations would be conducted only in English medium. The last-minute announcement came as a big shock to the applicants.

According to sources, TRB released candidates’ admit cards on its website on September 17. It was only when the candidates downloaded the admit cards that they learnt about the instruction “the question will be available only in the English language”.

However, the TRB had earlier mentioned in the PG Assistants’ exam notification released on June 12 that academic subject (except Biochemistry, Indian Culture, Micro Biology and Home Science) questions would be available in Tamil and English languages. However, TRB’s instructions now say that questions would be available only in English, a source claimed.

M Sofiya, who will be writing the Commerce subject in PG assistants exam, said, ”After TRB exam announcement, I have been preparing for PG assistants exam through Tamil medium to get a better score. Even last time, TRB had conducted the PG assistants exam both Tamil and English languages. However, this time, the TRB says exam will conduct only in English. If TRB will conduct the exam only in English, a majority of Tamil students would not pass.”

When contacted, a Joint Director in TRB said, “The exams will be conducted only in English. This is the TRB decision.”