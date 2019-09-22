Dravidian parties brace up for high-octane bypoll battle

Home States Tamil Nadu

By T MURUGANANDHAM & S KUMARESAN
Express News Service

CHENNAI: By-elections to Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies, scheduled for October 21, have become crucial for the ruling AIADMK and principal opposition DMK as both parties are in dire need of proving their mettle in view of the ensuing elections to local bodies in the State. Results of these by-elections will be a forerunner for the civic polls. 

For the ruling party too, the by-elections are important as a defeat will reflect badly on it.
The government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami which was on a ‘survival on a day-to-day basis’ till recently, became comfortable after winning nine seats in the Assembly by-elections. However, Palaniswami is in need of shoring up the image of AIADMK since the party was nearly routed in the Lok Sabha elections and lost a majority of Assembly seats for which by-elections were held in April. 

At present, the strength of AIADMK in the State Assembly stands at 123 (including the Speaker). The strength of DMK and its allies stand at 108. The AIADMK’s win in the nine Assembly seats in the by-elections which strengthened the stability of the government, has boosted the image of Edappadi K Palaniswami within the party. As a result, the three MLAs who were supporting AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran for a long time, returned to the parent party.

Besides, a host of senior functionaries of AMMK have also shifted their loyalties to Palaniswami after the Lok Sabha elections. However, the loss of 13 Assembly seats held by AIADMK to DMK, the defeat of AIADMK candidate AC Shanmugam in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, near total defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and loss of a percentage of votes have become a cause of worry for the ruling party.  To set these right, the party had already taken measures including the realigning of party districts and is likely to appoint more office-bearers at the grassroot level.

Meanwhile, the general council meeting of AIADMK, which has not been convened for the past two years, is expected to be held in December and the results in the by-elections will have an impact in the general council meeting too. Hence the ruling party will leave no stone unturned for ensuring the victory in both seats. 

Whereas DMK president MK Stalin too is in need to maintain the winning streak of the party which began from Lok Sabha elections as well as the by-elections to Assembly seats.  This was evident from the quick decision taken by him to leave Nanguneri constituency to Congress though starting from DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and some senior leaders have been expressing willingness to contest from Nanguneri. By giving this seat to Congress, Stalin has ensured there is no friction in the alliance ahead of campaign for by-elections.  

As far as Vikravandi is concerned, in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, in Villupuram constituency under which Vikravandi Assembly segment falls, the VCK candidate (DMK alliance)   D Ravikumar won by a margin of 1,28,068 votes over the PMK candidate (AIADMK alliance) Vadivel Ravanan.

Political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy says, “Usually by-elections will be tough for opposition parties. At the same time, DMK has polled more than the AIADMK alliance in the Lok Sabha elections despite the influence PMK candidate wielded. Hence, we cannot predict anything right now. But, the AIADMK alliance will fight tooth and nail to wrest the seat from DMK,” he said.

House strength
● AIADMK : 123 
(including Speaker)
● DMK : 100
● INC : 07
● IUML : 01
● Independent : 01
● Vacant : 02
 

