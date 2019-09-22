Drunk truck driver slapped Rs 15,500 fine

By Express News Service

KARUR: It is not clear if Tamil Nadu has yet modified the rules to implement the amended Motor Vehicles Act, but hefty penalties are being levied on violators in various parts of the State. On Saturday, a lorry driver in Karur was slapped with a whopping fine of Rs 15,500 for driving rashly under the influence of alcohol.

Karunakaran (35) was returning from a stone quarry with a lorry full of gravel, and was headed towards Nagapattinam. Police saw him driving in a rash manner and intercepted his vehicle. They fined him Rs 10,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol, Rs 5,000 for rash and negligent driving, and another Rs 500 for jumping the signal. His lorry has been seized.

Speaking to Express, a police official said that this was the highest fine slapped on an individual in TN till date under the new Motor Vehicles Act. The Tamil Nadu government has indicated that it’s likely to implement 26 of the 63 clauses amended by the Centre in the Motor Vehicles Act, by enacting rules in the State.