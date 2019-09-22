Home States Tamil Nadu

GST council accepts TN’s demands on tax cut

The 37th GST Council meeting that took place at Goa on Friday, favourably considered many demands of the Tamil Nadu government.

Published: 22nd September 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 37th GST Council meeting that took place at Goa on Friday, favourably considered many demands of the Tamil Nadu government. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar thanked Union Finance Minister and Chairperson of GST Council, Nirmala Sitharaman, for reducing tax on many items. An official release here said the tax on wet grinders made of stone, has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. This would benefit middle-class people as well as the MSME industries which are engaged in wet grinder manufacturing. 

Similarly, the service charge on minor works relating to engineering, has been reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent. This would help the industrial organisation in Tamil Nadu. Besides, the service charge on storing food grains, pulses, fruits, vegetables, copra, sugarcane and jaggery has been completely exempted while the tax on spare parts used for jeeps, has been reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.  

The long-time demand of exempting dried tamarind, wooden plates and cups from taxation has been accepted. At the meeting, it was also decided to levy a uniform 12 per cent tax on polyethylene and polypropylene being used for making woven or non-woven gunny bags. 

It was also decided to exempt tax on fish flakes in Tamil Nadu for the period between July 1, 2017 and September 30, 2019. In addition, if the rent for rooms in hotels is at Rs 1,000 or below, it would be exempted from tax. From Rs 1001 to Rs 7.500, 12% tax will be imposed and for the rent above Rs 7.501, the tax will be 18 per cent. This will encourage the tourism sector in Tamil Nadu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST council Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp