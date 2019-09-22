Home States Tamil Nadu

Justice Vineet Kothari is acting Chief Justice of  Madras HC

 President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of former Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani, who was transferred to the Meghalaya High Court.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Vineet Kothari

Justice Vineet Kothari

NEW DELHI:  President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of former Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani, who was transferred to the Meghalaya High Court. Justice Tahilramani’s resignation has been accepted with effect from September 6.

She tendered her resignation to the President and sent a copy to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. She did not preside over the court proceedings to protest against the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transferred her to the Megahalya High Court earlier this month.

In a notification issued late on Friday night, the Ministry of Law and Justice has appointed Justice Vineet Kothari, the senior most judge of the Madras High Court, to perform duties of the office of the Chief Justice with immediate effect. Similarly, the government has also appointed Acting Chief Justices of Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and Himachal Pradesh since the Chief Justices of the High Courts were elevated to the Supreme Court.

According to the notification, the Rajasthan High Court will be headed by Justice M Rafiq, Himachal Pradesh High Court will be officiated by Justice DC Chaudhary, Kerala High Court will be headed by Justice CVK Abdul Rehim and Punjab and Haryana High Court will be led by Justice Rajeev Sharma. The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had recommended transfer of Justice Tahilramani, who was elevated as the high court’s chief justice on August 8 last year, to the Meghalaya High Court.

After the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer, Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani resigned. Justice Tahilramani, was to retire on October 2 next year.The Bar Associations also had protested against the proposal with lawyers across Tamil Nadu abstaining from courts for several days.

To put an end to the transfer controversy, without naming Justice Tahilramani, a statement was issued by the office of Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar which stated that the reasons of transfer of judges were not disclosed in the interest of the institution but the apex court collegium would not hesitate to disclose them in the circumstance it becomes necessary and all transfers were based on cogent reasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind VK Tahilramani Ministry of Law and Justice Madras HC Madras HC chief justice
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp