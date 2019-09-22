Palaniswami presents awards to top weavers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has presented awards to the best handloom weavers for the year 2018-19 on September 19, at the secretariat. In all, 27 weavers received cheques for Rs 6.75 lakh from the chief minister. Besides, he also inaugurated the Khadi and Handlooms Department building constructed at Tiruchengode at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

K Subramani, weaver from JO Kondalampatti in Salem district, received the first prize for best silk variety (Rs 1 lakh) while KK Pandurangan of Paramakudi received first prize of Rs 1 lakh for best cotton variety. Similarly, two weavers received second prize of Rs 75,000 for silk and cotton varieties while two weavers received third prize of Rs 50,000.

M Karthikeyan, designer of Thirubuvanam Silk Weavers Cooperative Society, received the first prize of Rs 25,000 for best design while 20 skillful weavers received awards for weaving handloom varieties with best designs and quality. They were presented with Rs 10,000 each.