DMK poll affidavit says it gave money to CPI, CPM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a major embarrassment to the Left parties, it has come to light that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India had failed to inform the Election Commission about the monetary contribution they received from the DMK, in its expenditure report to the poll body, according to a media report.

The DMK has given details about its contribution to the two left parties in their affidavit to the poll body.

The CPI(M) submitted its affidavit on September 13 and July 10. The party claimed that its total expenditure is approximately Rs 7.2 crore. The CPI has not submitted its expenditure.

According to the DMK affidavit, it had given Rs 10 crore to the CPI(M) and Rs 15 crore to CPI. The money to CPI(M) was transferred in three installments on April 5, 8 and 9, said the media report. The money to CPI was transferred in two installments.

On being asked about it, CPI-M Polit Bureau member Md Selim fanned ignorance. He told IANS: "There was no alliance between the DMK and the CPI-M at the national level. However, there was an alliance at the state level. The state leadership will be in a position to answer this."

CPI-M Boss Sitaram Yechury has not replied to a query sent to him by IANS.

The BJP has hit out, with spokesperson Nalin Kohli telling IANS: "If true this is an extremely serious charge where one political party in its affidafit states of having given another political party a huge amount of money which the other political party doesn't disclose in its affidafit.

"Prima facie it appears as a violation and if not explained, may be seen as a serious violation."

The DMK has declared the total expenditure of approximately Rs 79 crore , which includes donation of 40 crore to alliance partners.

The maximum expenditure in Lok Sabha polls is Rs 70 lakhs per constituency. The two major political parties including ruling BJP has not submitted their affidavits.

The AAP has declared expenditure of Rs 1.3 crore. The BJD has shown whooping expenditure of Rs 227 crore. The party contested Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP showed Rs 72.35 crore and in the previous affidavit the party showed an expenditure of Rs 11 crore.

The BSP declared their expenditure as Rs 55.39 crore and the Samajwadi Party declared its expenditure as just Rs 5.5 crore. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) declared Rs 83.6 crore and Rs 10 core in two affidavits.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP declared Rs 86.15 crore as the expense in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections of 2019. The AIADMK declared around Rs 20 crore as their entire expenditure. The Janta Dal-United led by Nitish Kumar declared Rs 10.71 crore as their expenditure in the general elections.