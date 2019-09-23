Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK poll affidavit says it gave money to CPI, CPM

According to the DMK affidavit, it had given Rs 10 crore to the CPI(M) and Rs 15 crore to CPI.

Published: 23rd September 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

DMK chief MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a major embarrassment to the Left parties, it has come to light that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India had failed to inform the Election Commission about the monetary contribution they received from the DMK, in its expenditure report to the poll body, according to a media report.

The DMK has given details about its contribution to the two left parties in their affidavit to the poll body.

The CPI(M) submitted its affidavit on September 13 and July 10. The party claimed that its total expenditure is approximately Rs 7.2 crore. The CPI has not submitted its expenditure.

According to the DMK affidavit, it had given Rs 10 crore to the CPI(M) and Rs 15 crore to CPI. The money to CPI(M) was transferred in three installments on April 5, 8 and 9, said the media report. The money to CPI was transferred in two installments.

On being asked about it, CPI-M Polit Bureau member Md Selim fanned ignorance. He told IANS: "There was no alliance between the DMK and the CPI-M at the national level. However, there was an alliance at the state level. The state leadership will be in a position to answer this."

CPI-M Boss Sitaram Yechury has not replied to a query sent to him by IANS.

The BJP has hit out, with spokesperson Nalin Kohli telling IANS: "If true this is an extremely serious charge where one political party in its affidafit states of having given another political party a huge amount of money which the other political party doesn't disclose in its affidafit.

"Prima facie it appears as a violation and if not explained, may be seen as a serious violation."

The DMK has declared the total expenditure of approximately Rs 79 crore , which includes donation of 40 crore to alliance partners.

The maximum expenditure in Lok Sabha polls is Rs 70 lakhs per constituency. The two major political parties including ruling BJP has not submitted their affidavits.

The AAP has declared expenditure of Rs 1.3 crore. The BJD has shown whooping expenditure of Rs 227 crore. The party contested Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP showed Rs 72.35 crore and in the previous affidavit the party showed an expenditure of Rs 11 crore.

The BSP declared their expenditure as Rs 55.39 crore and the Samajwadi Party declared its expenditure as just Rs 5.5 crore. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) declared Rs 83.6 crore and Rs 10 core in two affidavits.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP declared Rs 86.15 crore as the expense in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections of 2019. The AIADMK declared around Rs 20 crore as their entire expenditure. The Janta Dal-United led by Nitish Kumar declared Rs 10.71 crore as their expenditure in the general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK poll affidavit EC expenditure report
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp