Home States Tamil Nadu

Rameswaram-Kongu railway link all set to be restored after a decade

Owing to tracks constraints at Palakkad, the new train from Rameswaram will be operated to Coimbatore.

Published: 23rd September 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Train,Railways

The 121-km track between Dindigul and Pollachi served as a gateway for southern districts of the state from Kerala, western parts of the state and Konku region. (Photo| EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suspended for a decade, the Rameswaram-Palakkad Express, one of the oldest trains operated in the Dindigual-Palani-Pollachi section during the metre-gauge era, is set to be restored with the Southern Railway commencing works.

Owing to tracks constraints at Palakkad, the new train from Rameswaram will be operated to Coimbatore. A proposal to this effect was recently sent to the Railway Board, according to the official documents.

The Rameswaram-Palakkad train was suspended in 2008 to facilitate the Palani-Pollachi-Palakkad gauge conversion. Prior to 2008, the Rameswaram, one of the popular pilgrimage centres of the State was linked with Palakkad via Madurai and Pollachi for more than 30 years.


Apart from devotees and tourists, the train was well patronised by traders for transporting vegetable from Dindigul and Palani. Fishes from Rameswaram were also transported to Pollachi and Palakkad for several years.

“We have sought two rakes to operate a daily express train from both directions. After getting the mandatory approval from the Railway Board, the new train will be introduced in three months,” said a senior official.

The 121-km track between Dindigul and Pollachi served as a gateway for southern districts of the state from Kerala, western parts of the state and Konku region.

The gauge conversation work was started in 2008 and the section was thrown open for public in March 2015.

However, the services remained under-utilised. Presently, the Tiruchendur-Palakkad passenger train and Amirtha Express are being operated in the section.

The issue caught the Railways’ attention after the MPs, at a recent meeting with the Southern Railway General Manager held in Tiruchy, demanded new trains connecting Madurai with Coimabtore.

Subsequently, the Salem division has proposed to introduce daily service of overnight express between Rameswaram and Coimbatore via Madurai, Dindigul, Palani and Pollachi.

According to the proposal, the trains are tentatively slotted for 10.30 pm departure from Rameswaram and Coimbatore and will reach the destination at 8 am the next day. Apart from the daily train, the Railways also proposed to operate Thoothukudi-Coimbatore fast passenger via Madurai and Pollachi.

As per the plans, a few coaches of Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi will be delinked and merged with the Coimabtore-Pollachi passenger, thereby converting the service into Coimabtore-Thoothukudi fast passenger.

In addition to this, the Railways also proposed to extend Mangaluru - Coimabtore intercity express upto Mettupalayam and introduce a new overnight train between Bengaluru and Coimabtore.

The official documents revealed that a weekly unreserved train from Coimbatore/Erode or Salem to Guwahati was proposed for the benefit of labourers, who work in the Kongu region,  from the eastern and northeastern parts of country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rameswaram-Palakkad Express
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp