Rameswaram-Kongu railway link all set to be restored after a decade

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suspended for a decade, the Rameswaram-Palakkad Express, one of the oldest trains operated in the Dindigual-Palani-Pollachi section during the metre-gauge era, is set to be restored with the Southern Railway commencing works.

Owing to tracks constraints at Palakkad, the new train from Rameswaram will be operated to Coimbatore. A proposal to this effect was recently sent to the Railway Board, according to the official documents.



The Rameswaram-Palakkad train was suspended in 2008 to facilitate the Palani-Pollachi-Palakkad gauge conversion. Prior to 2008, the Rameswaram, one of the popular pilgrimage centres of the State was linked with Palakkad via Madurai and Pollachi for more than 30 years.





Apart from devotees and tourists, the train was well patronised by traders for transporting vegetable from Dindigul and Palani. Fishes from Rameswaram were also transported to Pollachi and Palakkad for several years.

“We have sought two rakes to operate a daily express train from both directions. After getting the mandatory approval from the Railway Board, the new train will be introduced in three months,” said a senior official.



The 121-km track between Dindigul and Pollachi served as a gateway for southern districts of the state from Kerala, western parts of the state and Konku region.



The gauge conversation work was started in 2008 and the section was thrown open for public in March 2015.



However, the services remained under-utilised. Presently, the Tiruchendur-Palakkad passenger train and Amirtha Express are being operated in the section.

The issue caught the Railways’ attention after the MPs, at a recent meeting with the Southern Railway General Manager held in Tiruchy, demanded new trains connecting Madurai with Coimabtore.



Subsequently, the Salem division has proposed to introduce daily service of overnight express between Rameswaram and Coimbatore via Madurai, Dindigul, Palani and Pollachi.

According to the proposal, the trains are tentatively slotted for 10.30 pm departure from Rameswaram and Coimbatore and will reach the destination at 8 am the next day. Apart from the daily train, the Railways also proposed to operate Thoothukudi-Coimbatore fast passenger via Madurai and Pollachi.



As per the plans, a few coaches of Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi will be delinked and merged with the Coimabtore-Pollachi passenger, thereby converting the service into Coimabtore-Thoothukudi fast passenger.

In addition to this, the Railways also proposed to extend Mangaluru - Coimabtore intercity express upto Mettupalayam and introduce a new overnight train between Bengaluru and Coimabtore.



The official documents revealed that a weekly unreserved train from Coimbatore/Erode or Salem to Guwahati was proposed for the benefit of labourers, who work in the Kongu region, from the eastern and northeastern parts of country.