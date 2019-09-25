Cabbage, potato all set to replace onions, say hoteliers in Kovai

L Rajagopal By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the price of onions having increased to Rs 60-70 per kg, your bill at the restaurant is likely to catch up with its galloping phase. Hoteliers in the unorganised sector have decided to increase the price of food items that rely on onions as a chief ingredient. However, those in the organised sector have announced that they would simply reduce the quantity of onions being used or incorporate alternative ingredients.

Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association’s (CDHA) former secretary R Balachandar explained hat onion, coconut and tomato are the essentials of food preparation.

The increase in price of onions is beginning to have an impact on the hotel industry. However, there will be no increase in price of food items, he said. “The hotels in the organised sector, in order to overcome the crisis, will reduce the quantity of onions used for cooking,” he clarified.

However, an owner of a roadside eatery, said that he would lose his regular customers if he were to adopt the same practice and use cabbage as an alternative. If the high price of onions holds, food items will get costlier, the owner said.