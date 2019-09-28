Congress names Chennai builder Ruby Manoharan for Nanguneri bypoll

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: AICC has named Chennai builder Ruby Manoharan as the Congress candidate for Nanguneri assembly constituency where the by-poll has been scheduled on October 21. Congress general secretary and state in-charge Mukul Wasnik stated in a press release that Ruby Manoharan candidature has been approved by Sonia Gandhi for ensuing by-election to the Nanguneri assembly constituency. Manoharan is native of Kanyakumari district and residing at Tambaram in Kancheepuram and he has been serving as a district president of Kancheepuram North district.

AIADMK to campaign from Oct 21

AIADMK candidate for Vikravandi byelection Muthamizh Selvan began his campaign on Thursday evening, after meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and minister C V Shanmugam at Chennai.



Back from the State capital, Muthamizh Selvan paid respects to the portrait of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the Vikravandi bypass junction, sources said. He also garlanded the statue of BR Ambedkar in the market area. Cadre belonging to the AIADMK and the PMK were present at the campaign.

Meanwhile, one more independent candidate filed nomination on Friday along with Naam Thamizhar Katchi candidate Kandasamy and Tamil Perarasu Party’s chief and film director Gowthaman.

“I will focus on water scarcity in the district and insist on restoration of Nanthan canal to tackle the crisis. I will also insist on preventing sand mining in the district,” Kandasamy said.

Gowthaman said the Dravidian majors had spoilt the wealth of the state in the past 50 years. “I will initiate change and promote true welfare for the people, with a Tamil spirit,” he said. Sources said the AIADMK and DMK candidates will file their nomination papers in the coming week.

BJP in UT looks up to Delhi

THE BJP is yet to decide on extending support to its ally, All India NR Congress, which is set to take on the ruling Congress in the Kamaraj Nagar bypoll on October 21. Unmindful of the NR Congress seeking its support for the bypoll, the BJP on Friday went ahead and interviewed its own aspirants.

Initially, neither the AIADMK nor the NR Congress had not shown any interest to contest the bypoll. Following this, the BJP obtained permission from the party leadership and went ahead with its poll preparations.

However, NR Congress president N Rangasamy on Thursday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Chennai and got the Kamaraj Nagar seat allocated to his party. An irate BJP state president V Saminathan told reporters on Thursday night that the BJP would contest the bypoll and interview aspirants on Friday.

Saminathan told reporters that a decision would be announced after consulting the party high command.

