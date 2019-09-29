9 criminal cases, 4.5 kg gold: Meet this bypoll contestant

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In his affidavit submitted for the Nanguneri assembly constituency, A Hari Nadar (37), of Sankarankovil taluk said that he has nine criminal cases against him in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Chennai. Hari, who is presently associated with Panangkattu Padai Katchi, filed his nomination paper as an independent candidate on Friday.

One of the nine cases is for ransacking the house of a woman advocate Suganthi. In 2019, he was booked under Arms Act by the Pudukottai Police of Thoothukudi district for possessing a revolver. According to the affidavit, Hari possesses 4,500 gram of gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 1.6 crore. His wife Salini has 3,000 gram of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.07 crore. The couple collectively has assets worth Rs 2.8 crore.