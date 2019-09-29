Coimbatore: Separate your household waste, win gold coin from municipality

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: You can win a one-gram gold coin too. Valparai Municipality has decided to award one-gram of gold coin each to 10 people after it finds residents are segregating the daily household waste. Officials have planned to analyse the residents’ contribution for a year starting from Gandhi Jayanthi.

This novel method is aimed at encouraging the residents to segregate household waste before handing over to the sanitary workers.

Despite municipal administration implementing various initiatives on lines of Clean India Mission, the officials opine they could not fetch 100 per cent involvement of the public. The dumpsters on the streets of the municipality have recently been removed to intensify the door-to-door segregation of the waste. There are around 2,740 households under Valparai Municipality, where waste collection is initiated.

In a recent meeting held on Clean India, the administration headed by Municipal Commissioner (in-charge) T Saravana Babu decided that rewarding the residents would help them achieve their goal on solid waste management. Therefore, the officials would keep a tab on the residents who hand over the household waste to the sanitary workers.

“The residents must segregate the waste as mandated in the Swachh Bharat guidelines. We would analyse the residents’ contribution for a year from October 2. About 10 people who have successfully initiated the steps to segregate the waste shall be given one-gram gold coin each,” said Saravana Babu.