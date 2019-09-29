Two arrested, 4 detained in NEET fraud case

By Express News Service

THENI/DHARMAPURI : Action continued in the NEET impersonation case on Saturday, with CB-CID sleuths registering the arrest of yet another student and his father while detaining two more students and their dads. Praveen, admitted to SRM medical college in Chennai, and his father AKS Saravanan have been arrested. Two other students, both residents of Ayanavaram, admitted to Chennai colleges, have been brought to Theni for questioning along with their parents. Reports later in the day claimed those detained have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID also conducted inquires at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on Friday about a student who was absent for the certificate verification, and is on leave for the past few weeks. In another development, Theni Medical College authorities have lodged a complaint against two doctors for fudging the attendance register in favour of Udit Suriya, the first student to be arrested in the case.

Marathon inquiry with students to zero-in on touts, impostors

Three students have been arrested from Chennai and brought to Theni for inquiry by the CB-CID in connection with the NEET impersonation case. The inquiry, which began at 9.50 am, continued after 8 pm on Saturday. The inquiries are being held in an undisclosed location. “They are being quizzed about their source of contact with the agent, amount given to engage an impersonator and other things,” said a source. Reports emerging later in the day claimed two other students and their parents, who were being inquired, have also been arrested.

Meanwhile, Udit Suriya and his father were lodged in Madurai Central Prison after they were produced before the judicial magistrate. Another police team conducted inquires about another student admitted to Dharmapuri Medical College, who has been missing for a couple of weeks.

According to sources, these four students were studying in a private medical college in Chennai. Due to some reason, the college was closed down a couple of years ago. The parents have even filed a case to reconsider their children’s admission in that college. “Meanwhile, they got acquainted to a person who came up the impersonation idea, and the parents went ahead with it,” the source said.

The Dharmapuri student was on September 20, when officials held a certificate verification exercise in the college. He was the only student not to attend the exercise. When authorities inquired, they found he had not turned up for classes since September 8. The information was passed on to the Director of Medical Examination. Speaking to media persons, Dharmapuri Medical College Dean Srinivasaraj said a communication had been sent to the boy’s parents to appear before September 30 for verification. The police have collected the student’s certificate copies from the college. He is said to have attended classes only for a week.

Fudging attendance

Theni Medical College authorities have lodged a complaint against two doctors for allegedly fudging the college attendance register. Dean Rajendran recently found that two doctors, Thiruvenkadam and Velmurugan, had manipulated the attendance register to show Udit was absent for the community medicine class held on September 12. The events happened as follows, according to a source from the college. The dean received a complaint on September 11 about the impersonation. Unaware, Udit attended the community medicine class, which is held once a week, on September 12. The following day, Udit and his father Dr Venkatesan was summoned before the college inquiry panel.

Subsequently, on the same day, Udit submitted a letter saying he wanted to discontinue the course due to mental depression. “We do not know why they fudged the attendance records,” said the Dean, who conducted an inquiry with Velmurugan on Saturday. The other doctor was on leave.

Complaint against 2 docs

