Home States Tamil Nadu

Two die, eight injured after explosives-laden lorry blows up in Tamil Nadu

The incident took place when the driver noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle and stopped near Gingee. 

Published: 30th September 2019 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

villupuram blast

The remains of the explosives-laden mini lorry which blew up in Villupuram district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Two people died and eight suffered injuries after a mini lorry carrying explosives blew up near Gingee on Monday morning. 

According to the police, the lorry was on its way to Gingee via the Tindivanam highway. The driver stopped the vehicle when he noticed some smoke coming from the vehicle near Vadavanur junction. He along with the help of some villagers tried to put it out by pouring water on the vehicle. 

After inquiry, the villagers came to know that the lorry was laden with explosives. Alarmed by this, they immediately moved away. Some even tried to clear their vehicles parked near the lorry.

However, the explosives blew up with a loud noise and a huge impact throwing away the driver and another person. They suffered severe burns and died on the spot. 

Locals gathered near the explosion site. 

The sound of the blast was so high that several villagers gathered near the blast site. They rushed the injured to the government hospital and informed the Gingee police station.

Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased to the same hospital for autopsy. Gingee MLA Masthan came to the spot and inquired about the incident. 

A police source privy to the inquiry said the vehicle got damaged and the duo in the vehicle died with severe injuries. Their identities are yet to be established. The police suspect the vehicle was coming from Puducherry based on the name of a manufacturing company found on the remaining explosive bundles.

Eyewitnesses said that at first, they thought the smoke was coming from the vehicle's engine. On probing further, they figured that it was coming from the load which turned out to be explosives. The deceased duo was unloading the explosives when the blast took place. The villagers escaped with injuries as they moved away in time, they further added. 

The blast also left doors, windows and glass items in the surrounding houses damaged. A tea shop near the spot was completely torn down in the explosion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lorry blast Gingee Tamil Nadu Villupuram district
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp