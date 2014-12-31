HYDERABAD: Nalgonda Zilla Parishad chairman Nenavath Balu Nayak joined the TRS in the presence of chief minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Tuesday. Balu Nayak was appointed as the party’s Devarakonda Assembly constituency incharge soon after even as Congress swung into damage control mode to prevent more defections.

Nayak along with five ZPTC members, six MPP members, 39 MPTC members and 45 sarpanches of the district joined the TRS at a function organised in TRS Bhavan in the city.

Rao said joining of Balu Nayak in the party will facilitate strengthening the party in Nalgonda district. “We have achieved separate Telangana and it is now on our shoulders to develop it into Bangaru Telangana. Balu Nayak is an experienced leader and his services will be useful for development of Telangana,’’ he said and added that he would start the proposed Water Grid from Nalgonda district soon.

Rao reiterated that he would ensure non-stop power supply to people of the state within two-and-half years and also restore 44,000 tanks in the state. He announced that Balu Nayak would also be incharge of party’s Devarakonda Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have been making strong efforts since yesterday night to stop Balu Nayak from switching loyalties. Congress leaders held parleys with Balu Nayak to stop him from defecting but all efforts failed, sources said.

Leaders from Nalgonda district including K Jana Reddy, Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Palvai Goverdhan Reddy and others met to discuss the ways to stop defections of its elected representatives into TRS. Already, a couple of MLAs and MLCs have joined TRS and this is sending jitters among the party leaders.