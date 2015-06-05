HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the title of the Telugu feature film ‘Andhra Pori’ scheduled for release on June 5.

Justice Vilas V Afzulpurkar heard the petition filed by Andhra Association of Telangana, a society represented by its president K Veera Raghava Reddy, who submitted that the word ‘Pori’ is an objectionable word to degrade the self-respect of the girl as defined under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. He urged for change in the title before exhibition of the film.

The counsel representing the Central Board of Film Certification submitted that the said title was approved only after examination by the committee concerned. There is no derogatory substance in the film title, he added.

Besides, the counsel representing the state women and child welfare said that the word ‘Pori’ is commonly used in Telangana region and there is no meaning of showing disrespect to a girl. After perusing the provisions of the Cinematography Act and taking into consideration the submissions of the counsels, the judge dismissed the petition.