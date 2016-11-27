Job portal to aid STs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government launched an exclusive portal for providing placements for ST aspirants from the state. Tribal welfare minister Azmeera Chandulal launched the web portal, www.stec.telangana.gov.in, at the Secretariat here on Saturday. Chandulal said the portal would identify jobs and send SMSes or e-mail alerts to ST candidates. Principal secretary, Tribal Welfare, Somesh Kumar said that the tribal population comprises around 9 pc of the state’s population. Of the 32 sub-tribes in STs, eight were the most primitive tribes.

Somesh said the portal would inform job opportunities in private or public sector. Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry south India president Ravi Kumar Narra said the portal would be helpful to ST candidates and they could recruit STs through the portal. United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) state head Guru Preet said they would recommend other states to follow the TS model.