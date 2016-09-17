Demand for Nagarjuna Sagar as mandal reaches a peak

Express News Service By

NALGONDA: The demand for making Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda district the mandal headquarters is becoming shriller by the day, and a dharna was staged recently in front of the district collector's office here to press the demand.

CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabadhram and district secretary Julakanti Ranga Reddy met CM K Chandrasekar Rao and presented a memorandum in this regard.

"Nagarjuna Sagar was neglected by Andhra rulers in the combined state.

Endowed with adequate infrastructure, it is fit to be mandal headquarters," the memorandum said.

Several political parties allege that even after the formation of Telangana, the government has not shown any interest to develop Nagarjuna Sagar.

Ranga Reddy said that the CM responded positively to their demand and promised to announce Nagarjuna Sagar as a mandal. In case the promise was not kept, all political parties would launch an agitation, he said.