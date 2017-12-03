Home States Telangana

4 Gandhi Hosp lab techs held

The Chilkalguda police on Saturday arrested four lab technicians, working at Gandhi Hospital here on charges of sexually abusing their trainee colleagues.

Published: 03rd December 2017 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2017 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chilkalguda police on Saturday arrested four lab technicians, working at Gandhi Hospital here on charges of sexually abusing their trainee colleagues.The trainee have submitted a representation to Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital in August, levelling allegations of sexual harassment by the lab technicians, police said.“The Gandhi Hospital officials have formed a committee for holding an enquiry into the allegations.

The committee members have accordingly after conducting enquiry  submitted a report in September finding the harassment being meted out to the trainees by the lab technicians to be true,’’  DCP (North Zone), B Sumathi, said. Based on the report police have registered criminal cases under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (punishment for sexual harassment), 354 D(Stalking), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC  against them and arrested them. The arrested include Md Akram, Thambi Antony Sebastian, Jannu Madhu Babu and Mandalam Durga Das.
During the course of investigation, as many as 14 witnesses were examined, police said.

