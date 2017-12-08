Nominate one representative to every polling booth: CEO to Telangana political parties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In-charge Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anoop Singh suggested all political parties to nominate one representative from their party to every polling booth during the rectification of electoral rolls, which would be completed by December 31.The CEO recently announced the schedule for the rectification of voters’ list in which the public could enrol their names and delete multiple entries, if any. On this, the CEO held an all party meeting at Secretariat on Thursday.

The leaders of various political parties suggested the Anoop Singh that the rectification should be done in a transparent manner. He wanted them to nominate their agents at the booth level. Speaking to reporters later, Anoop Singh said that the officials including GHMC staff were taking care to enrol the new voters.

He said that if the political parties gave any suggestions, they would take measures to improve the enrol system based on the ground level situation.

The CEO has taken up rectification of electoral rolls in 36 Assembly segments, including all segments within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council (GHMC), in the State and also in 24 municipalities.

Leaders M Srinivas Reddy and Gattu Ramachandra Rao (TRS), N Ramachandra Rao (BJP), Syed Ameen Jafri (MIM), Palla Venkat Reddy (CPI), J Venkatesh (CPM), Marri Sasidhar Reddy and G Niranjan (Congress) attended the meeting.