Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao heaps praise on Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for making Hyderabad an IT hub 

The IT minister admits that TRS had done nothing to bring tech giants like Microsoft to the city; discusses his plans to woo more tech players to invest in State.

Published: 15th December 2017 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2017 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of the World Telugu Conference, Telangana industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao heaped praise on Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday.
“Naidu played a key role in attracting IT industries to Hyderabad.  He brought IT giant Microsoft to the city and made Hyderabad an IT hub of the world,” he said while speaking at a Tech Mahindra’s programme at Hitex in Madhapur here on Thursday.

Rao admitted that they had done nothing to bring IT giant Microsoft to Hyderabad. 
“The credit to bring Microsoft to Hyderabad goes to Chandrababu Naidu. IT giants Google, Microsoft, Apple and others came to Hyderabad in the last 17 years.”Rama Rao further explained about the plans to develop IT facilities in Hyderabad.

He said that when compared to Gurgaon, the basic amenities provided in Hyderabad for IT were better. IT would be further developed in the country in next five years. “Due to good administration in the state, the information technology sector has been witnessing much growth. The city has more infrastructural facilities than in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurgaon as far as IT is concerned,” he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao N Chandrababu Naidu Hyderabad IT hub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp