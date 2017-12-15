KT Rama Rao heaps praise on Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for making Hyderabad an IT hub 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of the World Telugu Conference, Telangana industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao heaped praise on Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday.

“Naidu played a key role in attracting IT industries to Hyderabad. He brought IT giant Microsoft to the city and made Hyderabad an IT hub of the world,” he said while speaking at a Tech Mahindra’s programme at Hitex in Madhapur here on Thursday.

Rao admitted that they had done nothing to bring IT giant Microsoft to Hyderabad.

“The credit to bring Microsoft to Hyderabad goes to Chandrababu Naidu. IT giants Google, Microsoft, Apple and others came to Hyderabad in the last 17 years.”Rama Rao further explained about the plans to develop IT facilities in Hyderabad.

He said that when compared to Gurgaon, the basic amenities provided in Hyderabad for IT were better. IT would be further developed in the country in next five years. “Due to good administration in the state, the information technology sector has been witnessing much growth. The city has more infrastructural facilities than in Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurgaon as far as IT is concerned,” he claimed.