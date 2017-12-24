KARIMNAGAR: The ongoing cold wave has wreaked havoc not only for human beings but for paddy crops in the district. In the last five days, Karimnagar has been witnessing 13 to 14 degree Celsius of temperature.With plummeting temperature, nursery stage paddy crops, being raised by farmers for transplantation, suffer stunted growth.

In the district, nearly 30 percent of paddy crops have not grown in the first place. Consider the case of Gopu Malla Reddy, a farmer, who cultivated paddy in 10 acres of land. He sowed paddy seeds in two beds. However, about 30 per cent of the seeds have not germinated yet. Even the 20 per cent germinated paddy seeds have not grown properly as expected. District agriculture officer Vasireddy Sridhar told Express farmers should follow water management system to avoid problems.