HYDERABAD: A software engineer from Miryalguda town in Nalgonda district of Telangana died under suspicious circumstances in Sydney, Australia, last night. The techie complained of illness to his family before his death.

The deceased K Adinarayana Reddy (33), who was working with Infosys, went to Sydney six months back on office work, the family members said. Adinarayana Reddy was survived by wife Vasantha and twin daughters aged three years. His family are residents of Vasavinagar of Miryalaguda town in Nalgonda district.

According to the family members, Adinarayana Reddy spoke with his wife Vasantha last night and told that he was suffering from cold, fever and headache. He reportedly told them that he will take some medicines.

That was the last the family heard from Adinarayana Reddy. After some time, Vasantha called up her husband to inquire about his health, but there was no reply from him. After some time, she called her her relatives who are residing at Melbourne and told about Adinarayana Reddy's ill-health and their failure to contact him.

The relatives in Melbourne contacted their relatives in Sydney who went to Adinarayana Reddy's house and found him dead.

Adinarayana Reddy's father Venkat Reddy, a farmer, urged the Telangana government to take steps for shifting the dead body to Miryalaguda. Apprehending foul play, Venkat Reddy also wanted the government to talk with Sydney police officials for conducting a thorough inquiry over the death of Adinarayana Reddy.