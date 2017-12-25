Student groups belonging to dalit unions and ABVP clash at Sathavahana University in Telangana over allegations of burning of national flag by dalit unions. (Express Photo Service)

HYDERABAD: Tension continued to prevail at Sathavahana University in Karimnagar district of Telangana even when the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse students of Dalit unions and ABVP who were clashing and pelting stones on each other over allegations of burning of Indian flag by the Dalit unions.

The trouble began when ABVP and BJP leaders reached the campus to celebrate the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a protest staged by Bahujan student unions and alleged that the Dalit students burnt the Indian national flag along with the copies of 'Manu Smriti'.

The protesters resorted to stone-pelting as well. (Express Photo Service)

The allegation ignited an argument between the two groups and led to clashing and stone-pelting on each other.

Additional forces have been rushed to the University to prevent a flare-up of the situation.