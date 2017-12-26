HYDERABAD: After working with the Maoist party for over three decades, 55-year-old Jampanna claims to be a man disillusioned of the party’s ideology. With no regrets over his past, the renegade Maoist leader says he will fight for people’s problems in a democratic manner now.The renegade Maoist was a central committee member who was also the key behind escape of Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK from an encounter last year along the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB). Ginugu Narsimha Reddy alias Jampanna and wife Rajitha alias Anitha, who were produced before media after his surrender was announced by DGP M Mahendar Reddy, said he had taken the decision after informing the party leadership. His 34-year-old wife was the divisional committee member in the party.

“Before taking decision, my wife and I sent a comprehensive draft to Central Committee expressing our decision leaving the party. However, my team members who worked closely with me, have opposed my decision and asked me to express my views in different venues to reach people and to address people’s problems,’’ Jampanna said.

According to him, the country in the last 25 years have been changing rapidly and the party ideology has remained the same. “It could not take any new shape in terms of struggling for people, working for labourers and workers and to reach the students,” he said. He said that he had raised the same issue with the leadership. However, Jampanna has no regrets about his life so far. “I firmly believe I have done a good work by participating, leading and executing plans for the party and people. In the existing circumstances prevailing inside party, I took a decision to come out from party and lead a normal life and my wife also took same decision alone with me,’’ Jampanna said. He also said that he will not ask any other Maoist to surrender.

Odisha, Chattishgarh police are likely to question couple

Jampanna is involved in 100 cases reported in different states and 51 cases registered in Telangana alone. After the State police verifies details in the 51 cases, the police would hand over the Maoist couple Jampanna and Rajitha to Odisha police for verification of cases registered in that State. Jampanna worked in Vistharana area, Chattisgarh Odisha Border (COB) during 2001-2012. He supervised Odisha State Committee from 2012 to 2017 as the member of Central Committee, Regional Bureau and Central Military Commission. Meanwhile, the state intelligence officials would keep close vigil on the movements of the surrendered Maoist couple.

Jampanna meets mother after 35 yrs

Warangal: It was an emotional reunion of CPI (Maoist) top leader Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna and his mother C Yashodamma, who is residing in an old age home in Hanamkonda. As soon as the mother and the son saw each other after a gap of 35 years, tears started flowing down their cheeks. Both hugged each other. They spoke for over half an hour and then had dinner together. Later, he said he was looking forward to living with her.Yashodamma said that the meeting as the happiest moment of her life.