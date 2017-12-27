KARIMNAGAR: A day after student unions clashed at Satavahana university, police intensified security on the campus and the university authorities forced the students to vacate the hostels. While outsiders were denied entry inside the university, the employees were allowed access only after showing their identity cards. The university registrar M Komal Reddy said that a decision on re-opening of the college and hostel will be taken after conducting a review meeting on Wednesday. He said that they have announced indefinite holidays in view of the clash between the students and also ongoing electric works in the university.

The police urged the university authorities to regularly monitor the activities of the student unions and take disciplinary action against those indulging in anti-social activities. Meanwhile, Civil Liberties Committee joint secretary Madana Kumar Swamy along with university students said that setting Manusmriti has been a regular practice by Dalit students since 2003. On Tuesday evening, commissioner of police V B Kamalasan Reddy asked the university to call off the proposed bandh on Wednesday.

Case registered against 24 persons

Karimnagar rural CI K Shashidhar Reddy said that the situation has been taken seriously after unions clashed with each other. A case was registered against 24 persons.

Effigies of RSS, BJP burnt

Nizamabad: Several Dalit student organisations and Left activists burned effigies of RSS, BJP and ABVP in Telangana University on Tuesday and called on students to study Ambedkar’s ideology.