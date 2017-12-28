RAJANNA-SIRCILLA / JAGTIAL:Following in the footsteps of Jammikunta town in Karimnagar, residents of Kolanur village in Rajanna Sircilla district and Korutla town in Jagtial district have decided to sing the national anthem every morning from January 1.

At Kolanur village, people come forward with their sarpanch Abdul Rasheed. Rasheed said that every day, a siren would go off from Grama Panchayat office at 8 am as a signal to begin singing the anthem. Taking help of youth wings, community organisation creating awareness among people about patriotism and the national anthem, the Kolanur sarpanch said. In Korutla town, the business establishment association came forward to instil patriotism among people. They have made all arrangements and have invited Nizamabad MP K Kavitha as a chief guest for this programme.

Earlier, in Katlakunta village of Jagtial district, Navabharath youths started singing the national anthem on a daily basis. It may be recalled that the singing started in Jammikunta town four months back. CI P Prasanth Reddy initiated the practice and it went viral. Commissioner of police VB Kamalasan Reddy said that they would start the practice at three more police stations.