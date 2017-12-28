HYDERABAD:The Finance department has started the exercise for preparing the State’s annual budget for the fiscal year 2018-19 by issuing suitable instructions to all the Heads of Departments (HoDs) on Wednesday.

It asked all the departments to not send speculative estimations or estimates under projections. The last date for submission of the budget estimates through online is January 8, 2018.Principal secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao directed all the administrative departments in the Secretariat to forward the estimates with their comments to the Finance department by January 10, 2018 at the latest.

“Experience has shown that in spite of clear instructions, budget proposals in most of the cases are sent late. Steps should, therefore, be taken to ensure that the dates prescribed above are strictly adhered to. If estimates are received after Jan 10, Finance department will not be able to intimate any changes made in the estimates of departments as there will not be sufficient time for considering representations against changes made,” Rao said.

All the HoDs may explore a new base for improving their receipts and curb the leakages from bottom level to top by strict vigilance and improve the performance of the employees by fixing required personal performance indicators at each level.

Instructions to submit budget estimates

Avoid speculative estimations or over / under projections

Rationalise the Grants-in-Aid expenditure related to the departments

All establishment expenditure to be consolidated for each department

Projections for maintenance, office establishment-vehicles, rents, water and electricity, office stationary, outsourced services, welfare subsidy programmes and others be based on the actual needs with proper justification