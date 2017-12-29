HYDERABAD: In a relief to a youngster, who was denied employment after he was tested HIV positive, the High Court has directed the authorities of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to consider his case for employment for surface duties instead of underground work under the Dependent Employment Scheme due to medical invalidation of his father.

Justice A Ramalingeswara Rao has recently allowed a petition filed by an unemployed youth belonging to Godavarikhani, challenging the decision of the SCCL to deny him employment under the Dependent Employment quota. Petitioner’s counsel K Sanjeev told the court that the man’s father had become medically unfit after rendering 25 years of service and submitted an application seeking a job for his son.

The company’s medical board examined the youngster and declared that he was unfit for employment as he was suffering from HIV positive. Allowing the youth’s petition, the judge directed the authorities to consider the petitioner’s case for employment if he was found medically fit for doing surface duties .