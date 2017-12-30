HYDERABAD: Deputy chief minister (education) Kadiyam Srihari has appealed to Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga to bring pressure on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre instead of targeting the TRS government in the state over categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

“The BJP government at the Centre has to amend the Act for categorisation of SCs into A, B, C and D. But what is the motive for Manda Krishna’s rubbing the shoulders with BJP leaders and targeting the TRS?” he wondered while speaking to reporters here on Friday.Srihari said the TRS remained committed to SC categorisation. “The state legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution in favour of SC categorisation and sent it to the central government in 2014.”