NIZAMABAD : TRS MP K Kavitha for a while donned the role of a teacher and took lessons for schoolchildren on moral values. Saturday was a different day for the Nizamabad Lok Sabha member. The Parliamentarian, who always kept herself busy by attending government programmes, inaugural functions and political meetings, spent much of her time at a government school in Manoharabad village in Jakranpally mandal of Nizamabad district. The politico, who has the gift of the gab, tried to instil morals into children in the government school by narrating them parables and interesting stories on ethical values like a self-help trainer.

While interacting with the schoolchildren, Kavitha narrated them a story of mosquito and bedbug, which highlighted the importance of keeping good friends. “A bedbug used to suck the blood of a king when he was in deep sleep every night. After making friendship with a mosquito, the bug began allowing the mosquito too to draw blood from the king’s body. However, mosquito persistently disturbed the king’s sleep with its act of sucking his blood. This made the king direct his servants clean the bed, which led to the killing of the bedbug, whereas mosquito escaped into air,” she said.

She said that moral of the story is anybody should not encourage others with bad mentality on the name of relationship or friendship. “That will destroy even those who encourages bad persons,” she explained. Then, the TRS lawmaker spoke at length on the need to have a goal in life. “Everyone should have a goal and try to achieve it in their life time,” she told the schoolchildren.

Earlier in the day, Helping Hand, an organisation set up by the District Revenue Employees Association and Satya Sai Seva Samithi jointly started Annapurna scheme, which is aimed at providing breakfast to students in the government school in Manoharabad village. The programme was formally launched by Kavitha. While addressing the meeting, she announced several sops to youth and women through MPLDS and government schemes.

Later, Kavitha inaugurated another programme, Prerana, which aimed at providing snacks to class X students, who attend special classes in government schools. As per the initiative of the MP, Nizamabad district in charge collector A Ravinder Reddy started this scheme by allocating `26 lakh. As per the scheme, special coaching classes will be held for class X students in each government school in the district. During the coaching classes, snacks will be served to all the students.

In this regard, Ravinder Reddy sanctioned the first instalment of `10 lakh to DEO in the presence of Kavitha. “This programme has been launched as per the suggestion given by the TRS MP. Special classes will be held for the students after the school hours. Snacks alo will be provided to them,” the in charge collector said.According to him, there are 255 government schools in the district. As many as 11,223 students have been studying in class X. The district administration had launched this new initiative in order to achieve 100 per cent in the district in ensuing class X exams.